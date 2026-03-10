Andrew, Fergie take sigh of relief after Beatrice, Eugenie final decision

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson received one good update amid back-to-back professional and personal setbacks, and it is from none other than their daughters.

Losing royal ties, making it to the bad books of Britons, facing financial loss, and the list goes on for the past events that took place with the former Duke and Duchess of York, as they turned out to be Epstein's sympathisers.

The only support they have is their daughters, but following the scandal, it was reported that Beatrice and Eugenie would not upset the royal family by maintaining a relationship with their parents.

But, royal expert Richard Palmer said that the Princesses cannot permanently cut ties with Andrew and Fergie because, in the end, they are their parents.

As per the Mirror, he said, "I think they will maintain a relationship with both parents, which many people will perhaps see as somewhat strange."

He mentioned an example of families who also faced a challenging period and how their loved ones supported them no matter what.

"...would they completely desert them, or would they want to think the best of them and try to support them behind the scenes as much as you can? I think that's what Beatrice and Eugenie have been doing," Richard shared.

The delightful update must be a relief for Andrew and Sarah Ferguson during their time in exile.