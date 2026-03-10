 
Princess Kate says 'I have got your back William' in heartfelt moment

Future Queen Catherine makes special gesture for Prince William in times of crisis

Geo News Digital Desk
March 10, 2026

Like always, Princess Kate stood tall with her husband, Prince William and the rest of the royal family at Monday's Commonwealth Day service despite protests against the monarchy. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla and other key royals, took part in the annual service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. 

Dressed in a dark blue colour chic outfit, Catherine not only managed to light up the environment with her presence but also played a crucial role in extending support to the future King amid family tensions.

In one of the viral photos, Kate was seen placing a hand of reassurance on William's back.

According to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, "Her fingers are flat, not curled or digging into him, which indicates that it's a selfless gesture, happy to give without expecting to receive."

The royal couple was in conversation with someone, where the Princess of Wales might have "sensed" that he needed a "quick boost."

Catherine's hand forms a miniature wall of support behind her husband, not demanding any attention for herself in return.

"Princess Catherine's gentle hand on William's back is a straightforward message to the Prince. It is a supportive touch, which says 'I've got your back,'" Inbaal told Hello! Magazine

