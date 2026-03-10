 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson forced in self-imposed exile: 'Fergie's lips are sealed'

Fergie decides to give her big plans for Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's better tomorrow

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

March 10, 2026

Sarah Ferguson forced in self-imposed exile: Fergies lips are sealed
Sarah Ferguson forced in self-imposed exile: 'Fergie's lips are sealed'

Sarah Ferguson, who's been out of the public eye since losing her royal title and charities, is making headlines for her potential plans to financially secure her future.

She has allegedly ploted a comeback after royal setback, with some commentators calling her a ‘loose cannon’, who could make the lasting damage to the monarchy.

However, Fergie's pals, who know her more than anybody, believe that she will never cause trouble for he daughters by making a reckless move.

They added: "Fergie's first and last priority is to protect Beatrice and Eugenie's royal future. She has no other desire. Her unwavering devotion to her daughters shines brighter than any royal title and status."

According to her pals, "Ferguson won't disgrace the royal family by writing a tell-all book. If she tries to pen again it won't be about the royals.

"Andrew's ex-wife's lips are sealed."

It emerges after royal commentators pedicted her desperation to write a book.

Some royal experts still beieve that she may consider a cash-in memoir only as her last resort.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard noted that even though Ferguson is lying low right now, the royal family is aware that she "knows where the bodies are buried."

There are still speculations that she quite possibly could do further damage to the monarchy with a high-stakes 'tell-all' production and more to appease her financial woes.

King Charles warned of 'nightmarish' scandal as dear royal comes under fire
King Charles warned of 'nightmarish' scandal as dear royal comes under fire
Beatrice, Eugenie royal homes next on list after Royal Lodge: ‘under review'
Beatrice, Eugenie royal homes next on list after Royal Lodge: ‘under review'
Prince Harry, Meghan reject Princess Kate's claim: 'It's a major triumph' 
Prince Harry, Meghan reject Princess Kate's claim: 'It's a major triumph' 
Palace cuts out Andrew in family photo for Prince Edward 62nd birthday tribute
Palace cuts out Andrew in family photo for Prince Edward 62nd birthday tribute
Prince William, Princess Kate take on key duty after crucial royal day setback
Prince William, Princess Kate take on key duty after crucial royal day setback
King Charles, William skip milestone day disaster
King Charles, William skip milestone day disaster
Kate Middleton puts peace talks on hold after Meghan's bold move
Kate Middleton puts peace talks on hold after Meghan's bold move
Prince Edward celebrates as he is set for royal boost: ‘New honour'
Prince Edward celebrates as he is set for royal boost: ‘New honour'