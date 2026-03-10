Sarah Ferguson forced in self-imposed exile: 'Fergie's lips are sealed'

Sarah Ferguson, who's been out of the public eye since losing her royal title and charities, is making headlines for her potential plans to financially secure her future.

She has allegedly ploted a comeback after royal setback, with some commentators calling her a ‘loose cannon’, who could make the lasting damage to the monarchy.

However, Fergie's pals, who know her more than anybody, believe that she will never cause trouble for he daughters by making a reckless move.

They added: "Fergie's first and last priority is to protect Beatrice and Eugenie's royal future. She has no other desire. Her unwavering devotion to her daughters shines brighter than any royal title and status."

According to her pals, "Ferguson won't disgrace the royal family by writing a tell-all book. If she tries to pen again it won't be about the royals.

"Andrew's ex-wife's lips are sealed."

It emerges after royal commentators pedicted her desperation to write a book.

Some royal experts still beieve that she may consider a cash-in memoir only as her last resort.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard noted that even though Ferguson is lying low right now, the royal family is aware that she "knows where the bodies are buried."

There are still speculations that she quite possibly could do further damage to the monarchy with a high-stakes 'tell-all' production and more to appease her financial woes.