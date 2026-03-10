Palace cuts out Andrew in family photo for Prince Edward 62nd birthday tribute

Palace cuts out Andrew in family photo for Prince Edward birthday tribute

King Charles’s office shared a special message for the monarch’s youngest and beloved siblings, Prince Edward, as he marked his 62nd birthday on Tuesday, March 10th.

In light of the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandals that has wrecked the reputation of the royal family, the Duke of Edinburgh has proved to be a crucial asset for his brother’s reign alongside his wife, Duchess Sophie.

While all senior working members of the family are honoured with a public greeting from Buckingham Palace, a pointed message was sent with Edward’s birthday tribute to set the record straight.

A delightful photo was shared on the Royal Family’s social media account of the Prince Edward with the message: Happy Birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh [cake emoji]

However, at the same time, the Royal Collection Trust pulled out a rare photo of the siblings to commemorate the special photo.

A black-and-white photo was made public, in which a very young Edward is seen riding in what appears to be a go-kart with his brother Charles.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne poses in a separate go-kart just behind her two brothers.

The sweet relationship between the siblings is evident in the bright smile a five-year-old Edward gives to the camera.

“Happy birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh, born on this day in 1964,” the description read. “Prince Edward plays with his big brother and sister in this photo from 1969.”

It did not go without notice that a photo of the siblings, specifically without the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, had been chosen in light of the public uproar.

On Monday, the royal family was faced with a horde of protestors outside of Westminster Abbey as they demanded to know how much the royals knew about the Andrew-Epstein scandal.

It had occurred as the senior royals, sans Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, had gathered to mark the Commonwealth Day service. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are in Italy to support Team GB at the Paraolympics.

It is possible that Edward and Sophie will have quiet Italian celebrations to mark the special day.