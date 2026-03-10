Beatrice, Eugenie royal homes next on list after Royal Lodge: ‘under review’

 
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seem to have found themselves in another setback as they face the risk of losing a key royal asset just weeks after their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was forced out of the Royal Lodge.

The disgraced ex-prince was evicted from the 30-room lavish Windsor mansion after he had irked King Charles and Prince William with a series of arrogant public appearances horse-riding after harrowing discoveries were made in the Epstein files.

He was reportedly transported in the “dead of night” to Sandringham at his temporary accommodation at Wood Farm Cottage.

While it seemed that Andrew’s two daughters were marked safe from the furore, Beatrice and Eugenie could very well be next, according to a new report.

Beatrice has an apartment at St James’s Palace but had moved to Cotswolds in late 2022. 

Princess Beatrice Cotsworld home
Princess Beatrice Cotsworld home

Meanwhile, Eugenie splits her time in Portugal and has a London base in Kensington Palace – Ivy Cottage.

Sources have told Closer that the Beatrice’s apartment and Ivy Cottage are “under review” and the sisters are believed to be at risk of losing their grace-and-favour homes.

“Things have changed – the Waleses are very aware of perception, and having the York family based so close to their official residence at Kensington Palace is not something they’re entirely comfortable with,” an insider told the outlet.

Princess Eugenie Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace
Princess Eugenie Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace

The news has “panicked” King Charles’s two nieces and they are no making an “emotional plea” to Princess Kate “behind the scenes” for help. They don’t want to be “torn apart” any further than they already have.

The sisters have already been cut out from the Royal Ascot, the new move could prove to be the final nail in the coffin of their royal positions. However, no official confirmation has been made on the claims about Beatrice and Eugenie’s homes.

