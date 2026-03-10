Prince Edward celebrates as he is set for royal boost: ‘New honour’

Prince Edward understood to celebrate privately in Italy with Sophie

Duke of Edinburgh slated for new honour of 'respected senior royal'

Edward to serve crucial purpose for future monarch William

Prince Edward has proven his loyalty King Charles with his dedication to royal duties and how efficiently he gets the tasks done that have been assigned to him.

King Charles had promoted his brother from the Earl of Wessex to the Duke of Edinburgh following his ascension to the throne. It had been a meaningful move since the title had belonged to their late father.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who marks his 62nd birthday celebrations today, is slated for a new honour, which strengthens his position in the monarchy, even in King William’s reign.

“Looking ahead, Edward is poised to play a role akin to that of the Duke of Kent—a respected senior royal who continues public duties well beyond the reign of his siblings,” Royal author Robert Jobson told the Express UK.

He added hat with the years of experience and the ingrained sense of duty, Edward “offers a living link to the past and a steady guide for the future”.

It is also an added perk that Edward and Duchess Sophie share a close bond with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“When William becomes King, Edward is likely to be a trusted confidant—someone he can bounce ideas off in private with a direct line to the wisdom and values of William’s grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.”

Prince Edward is currently in Italy with his wife Duchess Sophie as they support team GB at the 2026 Milano Cortina Paralympic Winter Games. It is understood that the couple would mark Edward's birthday privately.