King Charles warned of 'nightmarish' scandal as dear royal comes under fire

King Charles receives warning about new scandal as bombshell book set to drop

King Charles has been warned of a new scandal in the family, raising concerns inside the Palace.

The non-controversial and beloved member of the firm, Prince Edward, made it to the news after his former love interest announced a new book, covering intimate details of their past romance.

Ruthie Henshall's The Showgirl and The Prince is set to cover her time with Edward from 1988 to 1993.

The author herself admitted to giving readers insight into her dream life with the Prince and secret date nights at Buckingham Palace.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams alerted the royal family about the possible content which might once again overshadow the good work of the firm, like Andrew's scandal.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said, "If she is as open about their romance as she was on television, just think what it could contain."

For the unversed, Ruthie openly discussed her intimate life with Edward on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2020

Richard said that "there will be considerable concern that it will contain intimate insights into their time together" ahead of the book's release.

The royal expert said that the news will likely raise concern at the Palace.

"The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are two of only four members of the royal family under 70 and do invaluable work. He will now be drawn into the line of fire at a time when the monarchy faces its most serious crisis since the 1990s," Richard stated.

The royal commentator called the possible future scandal "nightmarish" for the royal family.