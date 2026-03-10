King Charles, William meet Andrew protest on milestone day

The royal family put on brave face to confront protestors during their first joint outing since Andrew's arrest, marking Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey.

The British monarch and his heir, Prince William, were met with protests about the former Duke of York, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, before the milestone service.

Upon entering the iconic venue, the royals faced unwanted situation as protestors, carrying placards, were asking the King, “what did you know?” regarding the scandal surrounding Andrew.

“Charles and William - what did you know about Andrew?," asked the leader of the anti-monarchy group, Republic.

Graham Smith continued: “It's a simple question, but one the royals have failed to answer. It's inconceivable to think that they knew nothing about the allegations against Andrew."

“We need a Royal Epstein Inquiry now, so we can uncover this cover-up. That's why Republic will keep protesting at royal events like today, holding the monarchy accountable.

He went on to claim: “Support for the monarchy is falling and Republic is growing. It's now a question of when, not if the monarchy will be abolished.”

Protests erupted after Andrew's arrest over his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. He was detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office relating to his former role as the UK's trade envoy.

The former Duke of York remains under police investigation and continues to deny any wrongdoing in connection with the allegations against him.

Protestors have urged the royals to support full, fair and proper process of investigation against Andrew.

At the event, Prince Edward and his wifer Duchess Sophie were noticeably absent as they were in Italy to support Team GB at the 2026 Milano Cortina Paralympic Winter Games.