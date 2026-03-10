 
Geo News Digital Desk
March 10, 2026

Kate Middleton puts peace talks on hold after Meghan's bold move

Princess Kate has been extremely disappointed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their 'tone deaf' move, which might put peace talks on hold.

In February, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to headlines with their 'faux royal' tour of Jordan to promote humanitarian causes.

On the invitation of the WHO, the couple visited the conflict-hit country, shedding light on the affected individuals and families. 

However, the timing of their tour sparked reactions as the royal family has been dealing with Andrew's shameful scandal, and the backlash comes with it. 

An insider told Heat that the Sussexes, especially Meghan, left Princess Kate furious with their Jordan tour.

"Kate has a tendency to let Harry off the hook when he does this sort of thing, and her first instinct is to blame Meghan. In this case, she’s not wrong because Meghan was the driving force," the source shared. 

Princess Kate has reportedly expressed her sadness over Harry's decision, not thinking about the timing and how this would be seen by his family. 

The report further shared that the future Queen is "not slamming the door on reconciliation, but there’s no denying this has pushed things further apart."

The Waleses, who are already under extreme pressure, are upset with Harry and Meghan "trying to grab positive publicity for themselves.

"The right thing to do would be to stay out of the press, not court it."

