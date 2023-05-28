Royal fans react to King Charles latest move: ‘Don't underestimate the new king’

Royal fans have showered love and praises on King Charles as the monarch honored late Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll'.

He honored Tina by allowing the band of the Welsh Guards to perform her 1989 hit “The Best” during the centuries old changing of the guard ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.

Tina Turner, the American-born singer who left a farming community to become one of the top recording artists of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Reacting to the news, royal fans praised King Charles for honoring Tina.

One fan commented, “I'm from Ireland and this kind of praise from the King is no surprise. He's always been generous with giving recognition to those who deserved it.”

Another said, “Don't underestimate the new king!! Charles rocks!!”

“If for no other reason I love King Charles for this,” reacted the third.

The fourth said, “This is the best picture of the new KING!. Good to hear he honored Tina Turner! I danced to her music for decades! RIP!”

“There is something to be said for having a King in one's age bracket who can appreciate the great music of our era. Rock on, King Charles.”