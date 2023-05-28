Arnold Schwarzenegger urges young people not to overuse steroids

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently urged young athletes not to use steroids while bodybuilding.



In a new interview with Men’s Health for July/August cover, the Terminator star stated that people have been dying from using “performance enhancing drugs”.

“Bodybuilding always, always was considered a safe sport,” said the actor.

Arnold noted, “But now, it’s not. Now people are dying. They’re dying because of overdoses of drugs, and they don’t know what they’re doing.”

The actor recalled his bodybuilding days in the 1970s when he legally used a “regimen of testosterone and D-Bol” under the guidance of a doctor.

Arnold pointed out that people are “listening to charlatans” these days.

“If I want to go and get medical advice from a legitimate doctor, I go to UCLA, or I go to the Cleveland Clinic,” remarked the 75-year-old.

Arnold advised, “Don’t go there.”

“We are at a time now, where we always look for the easy way to make money, the fast way to get rich, the easy way to be an influencer. Any time you abuse the body, you’re going to regret it later on,” explained the actor.

He stated, “I want young people to know that I have seen people getting kidney transplants, and suffering tremendously from it.”

In the end, Arnold added, “I still work out every day, I ride my bike every day, and I make movies — show business is another part of my life. love everything that I do. There’s no retiring. I’m still on this side of the grass, so I’m happy. My plan is to live forever and so far, so good!”