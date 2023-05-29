 
Monday May 29, 2023
Web Desk

Javier Bardem gets honest about 'The Little Mermaid'

Web Desk

Javier Bardem gets honest about 'The Little Mermaid'

Javier Bardem revealed his inner thoughts when asked to play King Triton in The Little Mermaid.

In a chat with Virgin Radio at the UK premiere of the Disney film No Country For Old Man star admitted anxiety in taking the Disney role.

However, the versatile actor revealed all fears instantly vanished as soon as the cameras started rolling.

“You're always nervous when you're touching such as classic, but since I read it, I knew who was behind the camera, Robert [Marshall - director] and John [DeLuca - producer]; I was absolutely sure they were going to make something fantastic, I didn't know it was going to be this fantastic,” Bardem added.

Bardem also touched on the diversity in the cast.

“When we revisit the classics, we are bringing into it a new kind of flavour according to the times we live in. For example, the inclusion, the different scenarios, different people's faces, different races, and also the empowering women,” he explained.

