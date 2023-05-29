 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

How Kate Middleton will play key role as Queen in future?

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

How Kate Middleton will play key role as Queen in future?
How Kate Middleton will play key role as Queen in future?

A body language expert has predicted that Prince William, who is heir to British throne, and his wife Kate Middleton will be ‘more immersive’ King and Queen in future.

The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to throne, and Kate are two of the most famous royal family members and also among the most active.

They also played a key role in the coronation of King Charles earlier this month.

Express UK quoted Judi James as saying: "The best way to evaluate Kate as a person and as a future queen currently is to watch her body language and signals of charisma at solo events.

"From being a rather passive presence for many years she is now a force of nature, taking an active and very energetic approach to her royal visits, signalling inner confidence and external enthusiasm."

"As a Queen this active presence might even increase and it will be relatively unique.”

About the Prince of Wales, Judi says: "William’s height and build give him a naturally regal presence so his rather bashful look and some of his self-effacing rituals, combined with a clear desire to show empathy and concern all seem to imply a king who will take time to listen and even coach.”

More From Royals:

Royal family, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need media to survive?

Royal family, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need media to survive?
Meghan Markle accused of rifling through Prince William's car video

Meghan Markle accused of rifling through Prince William's car
King Charles wants Prince George to take on more royal tasks, Kate Middleton opposes move

King Charles wants Prince George to take on more royal tasks, Kate Middleton opposes move
Inside the friendly exchange between Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall video

Inside the friendly exchange between Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall
King Charles losing ‘glowing PR’ to Kate Middleton after flower show? video

King Charles losing ‘glowing PR’ to Kate Middleton after flower show?
John Cleese comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

John Cleese comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s legal bills may cost him more than Californian mansion video

Prince Harry’s legal bills may cost him more than Californian mansion
Prince Harry police security loss is ‘absolutely ridiculous’ amid recent events video

Prince Harry police security loss is ‘absolutely ridiculous’ amid recent events
Princess Charlene of Monaco debuts new hairstyle at Formula 1 Grand Prix

Princess Charlene of Monaco debuts new hairstyle at Formula 1 Grand Prix
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rift rumours dismissed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rift rumours dismissed
King Charles, Prince Harry in ‘regular’ contact since coronation

King Charles, Prince Harry in ‘regular’ contact since coronation
King Charles ‘ultimate surprise’ for Lilibet on her 2nd birthday revealed: ‘She’ll remember it forever’

King Charles ‘ultimate surprise’ for Lilibet on her 2nd birthday revealed: ‘She’ll remember it forever’