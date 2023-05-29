Cindy Crawford celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber are celebrating 23rd wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared multiple throwback photos and expressed her love for her husband.

"This night 23 years ago was magical…and you're still the one! Happy anniversary! I love you @randegerber," Crawford wrote in the caption.



She posted a throwback of their dancing barefoot at their 1998 Bahamian wedding to her Instagram stories.

"I want to congratulate “us” on making it 25 years. We have been blessed in so many ways, especially our two children @presleygerber and @kaiagerber. I also want to acknowledge that even with all the blessings, life is full of ups and downs and challenges. I’m proud of how we have navigated life together — looking to each other for strength and comfort. You have been my best friend and rock and I can’t imagine a life without you."

