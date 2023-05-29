 
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Beyonce opens up on iconic performance with daughter Blue, sparks reactions

Singing sensation Beyonce has left fans gushing with heartwarming tribute to her and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy for the little princess's iconic onstage performance.

Beyonce, who is currently thrilling fans on her Renaissance World Tour, was joined on stage by her 11-year-old daughter Blue who danced alongside her famous mom, and the singer is bursting with pride.

The 41-year-old star shared mesmerising clips of her eldest child, showing the dancing on stage in a silver top and trousers ensemble complete with cool shades.

Beyonce wrote: "My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

The singer's followers went crazy for the surprise post, with one reacting: "An iconic moment for life!"

Another added: "It’s Blue’s world and we’re just living it!" 

The third one joked: "It was so nice of blue to bring Beyoncé out."

One fan reacted: "She slayed. I’m so proud of Blue."

In the clip, Beyonce's daughter Rumi, age five, who is the twin sister of Sir Carter, is seen in the midst of friends and family at the Stade de France, cheering for her older sister and brandishing a sign that declared: "We Love You Blue!"

