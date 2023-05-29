Holly Willoughby has no plans to step down after Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby has no plans to leave "This Morning" as she is fighting to stay, reports said on Monday.

The reports came after the show got embroiled in controversy since former co-presenter Phillip Schofield confessed to having had an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a much younger male colleague, insisting "it is now over".

ITV confirmed that they had investigated rumours of this affair three years ago, and that Phillip had denied it at the time.

Phillip's former co-presenter Holly has shared that she had also been lied to by the TV presenter over the rumours.

According to the Mirror: "Holly wants to stay at This Morning as long as she can, and hopes to ride out the scandal.

It said, "Other stars like Stephen Mulhern are being approached to fill in for Phil when she returns. Some are reluctant to go in and face angry viewers.

"Holly is determined to stay put - the only reason she would leave now is if This Morning is axed. She has absolutely no plans to leave."

The TV presenter posted a statement to her Instagram sharing that she has been left "very hurt" by the discovery that Phillip lied to her.