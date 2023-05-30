HBO chief casts doubts on 'Jon Snow' spinoff

Game of Thrones fans should not get their hopes high on Jon Snow's return in the spinoff as HBO's head of drama, Francesca Orsi, shared a discouraging update.

During an interview with Deadline, the top execs responded to Kit Harington question on whether he would return to don his robes back.

It is still "very early stages," adding, "We're just working deeply with the writers to get it in shape for potential greenlight, but at this point, no, no determination on whether it can go all the way."

Previously, author George R.R. Martin unwrapped the plans for a Jon Snow spinoff in June 2022.

Later, Harington also multiplies the excitement by teasing the series.

"I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly," he continued. "At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He's done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse."

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that's interesting."