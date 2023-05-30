'Pathetic' Edward III kept calling lover, wife Wallis during his final days in France

Edward VIII, who left the British throne for the sake of his socialite wife, Wallis Simpson, spent his final days alone.



The former King, who left his heritage to be with Wallis, was ignored an left stranded by his wife as he was dying of cancer.

His caretaker, Julie Chatard Alexander, explicitly shares how the former King kept crying Wallis's name in his final moments.

In Andrew Morton’s 2018 book Wallis in Love, she says: “[Wallis] never came to see him or kiss him good night or see how he was. Not once. Poor fellow.

“He would call her name over and over ‘Wallis, Wallis, Wallis, Wallis’ or ‘darling, darling, darling, darling’. It was pitiful and pathetic. Just so sad, like a lamb calling for its mother.”

Wallis was instead in love with her friend Katherine Moore’s husband, Herman Rogers.

Speaking about her romance with Rodger, Mr Morton continued: “[Wallis] told Herman’s second wife, Lucy Wann, that he was the only man she had ever truly loved.

“Herman acted at times more like Wallis’s husband than her friend. And Edward acted more like her little boy than her husband.”