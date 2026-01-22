Palace unveils latest update on future monarch as Harry prepares to return

Kensington Palace has issued latest update on Prince William as he carried out important royal engagements amid Prince Harry's presence in the UK.

The Prince of Wales won hearts in Bristol with a series of solo royal engagements amid Harry's preparation to return to the US after attending court for his lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

The two royal brothers are out in the UK, although their paths won't cross.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram shared videos and photos as William conducted important engagements in Bristol to spotlight the city's achievements in sustainability and its role as a driving force for British innovation.

In the latest update on the future monarch's visit, the Palace wrote: "Reviving Our Oceans."

The statement continued: "A visit to Matter in Bristol, a 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalist, to see pioneering technology designed to stop microplastics entering our waterways and oceans. The Matter filter can be fitted to washing machines in any home and ultimately scaled globally for the good of the planet."

In another post, captioned "Technology for Good", William is seen meeting the scientists behind Isambard-AI to learn how this extraordinary supercomputer is being used to tackle some of the greatest challenges.

The Prince of Wales made three stops, visiting sustainable tech pioneer and 2025 Earthshot Prize finalist Matter, checking out the UK’s most powerful supercomputer at the University of Bristol's renowned NCC center and visiting the Bristol Robotics Laboratory, an internationally recognized human-centred robotics hub.

William also tried a ride on a lightweight mobility scooter, which may have been a treat, as his go-to electric scooter is banned on the grounds of his new Forest Lodge home in Windsor.

Meanwhile, William's estranged sibling is stet to leave UK on Friday. It's also unlikely that Prince Harry will see King Charles during his visit.

King Charles was in Scotland for a royal reception in Edinburgh when Harry arrived at court for the start of the nine-week trial on January 19, but returned to to London on January 21 for an audience with the President of Indonesia.