Prince William makes key move behind Palace doors: 'Bad news for Harry'

Prince William is not taking risks anymore after the royal family dealt with back-to-back scandals in recent times.

The future King and his wife, Princess Catherine, have reportedly appointed a new senior member to their team to protect the monarchy from future controversies.

A royal commentator, Helena Chard, told Fox News, "A few sources have suggested that Liza Ravenscroft’s background in crisis management is the real reason she was hired."

She quoted the recent setbacks faced by the royals. From Andrew-Epstein disgraceful chaos to the never-ending feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, William and King Charles have faced challenges in recent years.

Helence shared that the new hiring took place to protect "William and Kate from intense media scrutiny." She dubbed this move "calculated, proactive."

Ravenscroft "will anticipate and neutralise misinterpretation before it takes hold," and also has a good command to deal with "unprecedented bombshells drop."

It has been said that the new hiring might prove to be bad news for the Duke of Sussex, as his and Meghan's future antics to steal the Waleses' limelight will be carefully monitored, which will affect their future ties with the royal family.