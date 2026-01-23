Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's jaw-dropping reaction to William's fortune

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left shocked by William's income

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been stunned by future monarch Prince William's staggering annual salary.

Amid their struggle to achieve excellenece, the couple reportedly think of William's eye-watering salary.

Accrording to Closer, the couple really think of William’s staggering annual salary as their woe continues to mount.

Meghan and Harry left the royal life in the same month in 2020, revealing their grievances publically by slamming their loved-ones through interviews, TV shows and Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare.

The drama, naturally, saw the Sussexes make over $100 million deals with Hollywood’s biggest power players including Netflix, Apple and Spotify, who were all lining up for a slice of the couple's story.

Now, as their popularity continues to decline, the California-based couple are also said to be floundering when it comes to keeping their finances afloat.

According to 2024/2025 report published by William’s estate, the Duchy of Cornwall, his staggering annual salary stands at a cool $30 million.

A source tells the outlet how Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, have been left ‘shocked’ by William’s income and what they believe to be a ‘massive double standard’ within the Royal Family.

An insider claims to Closer, "From Harry and Meghan’s point of view it feels incredibly unfair and hypocritical. Anytime she and Harry get a big payday they get absolutely hammered from every direction and branded greedy. ‘Yet William can pull in $30 million and no one bats an eye or questions why he’s getting paid so much money."

And he’s raking in more from other ventures alongside the Duchy of Cornwall; yet you never hear anyone complaining about him being money hungry the way they do about Meghan and Harry.

The Insider continued: "The rules are completely different depending on which side of the family you’re on. It’s a massive double standard."

However, the source continued, "No doubt it’s also raised some questions about what their own financial situation would look like now if they’d stayed in the system and played the long game instead of walking away.

"That’s a hard pill to swallow, especially right now when cash flow is such an issue for them. Of course it’s triggered some very real jealousy."