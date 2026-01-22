Prince Harry arrives at House of Lords ahead of leaving UK

Prince Harry arrives House of Lords ahead of leaving UK

Prince Harry sparked speculation with his latest move as he made a surprise appearance at Parliament ahead of his departure from the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, was caught on camra as he visited Baroness Doreen Laurence, who is a co-claimant in his case against Associated Newspapers Limited, in the House of Lords.

Harry demonstrated solidarity with his fellow claimants as he returned to the Royal Courts of Justice to support other claimants in their lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

Harry is one of the seven high-profile figures pursuing a case against the Daily Mail's publisher over alleged unlawful way to obtain private information about them.

On Wednesday, January 21, Harry spent approximately two hours facing questions from ANL's legal team.

The media group has firmly rejected all allegations of wrongdoing and is mounting a robust defence against the claims.

The trial will continue until March. A judgment will be delivered in written form at a subsequent date.