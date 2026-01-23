Princess Kate faces new challenge as 2026 dubs crucial for monarchy

Kate Middleton continued to wow royal fans with her commitment to King Charles' reign and her undertaking of meaningful engagements with a significant impact.

The Princess of Wales appeared not to be following the trends set by old royals, who used to perform several duties.

Instead, Prince William and his wife have been focusing on projects and initiatives that need to be highlighted and keep the royal family relevant.

However, a royal expert believes that Catherine still has to push "royal protocol and boundaries" like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

As per the Mirror, Katie Nicholl said that Diana "was more tactile than the other royals, and her show of public affection marked a shift in the ways the family could ‘do’ philanthropy."

The doting mother of George, Charlotte and Louis has been visibly putting in efforts like Diana to make a place in people's hearts with her thoughtful charitable efforts.

Katie said that the young royals are "spreading themselves less thinly because there are fewer working royals now, so their work has to be more impactful."

2026 is considered a crucial year for the royal family, as King Charles' cancer treatment will be reduced in the new year.

Moreover, the declining number of active working royals also put pressure on the Waleses to represent the firm all across the world.