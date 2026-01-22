Prince William rushes to undertake important engagement in Bristol

Prince William marked a busy day with a solo engagement in Bristol on Thursday, focusing on environmental innovation.

The two royal brothers' contrasting schedules highlighted their distinct priorities, with the future monarch diving into eco-friendly tech and teh Duke of Sussex facing the media attention for his lawsuit in the UK.

The 43-year-old visited Matter - a former Earthshot finalist - to learn about its innovative filtration technology system designed to prevent microplastics from entering waterways and oceans.

The video, shared by Kensington Palace on the Prince and Princes of Wales' official Instagram story, shows William rushing to his destination.

He can be seen walking briskly along the yellow line with a quite purpose at the city's famous platform.

William also visited University of Bristol to see the UK's most powerful supercomputer, Isambard-AI.

He spent moments with NCC, an innovation organisation which transforms cutting-edge research and technology into industrial impact.

The heir to the throne is undertaking important engagements while his younger brother Harry is back in court for his ongoing trial against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

In the clip, William is seen moving with an intention as something important lies just beyond the edge of the platform.