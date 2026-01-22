Meghan Markle 'forever grateful' to King Charles

It seems unlikely that Meghan Markle would ever go against King Charles as the monarch's one kind move has left a lasting impression on her.

The monarch won hearts with his lifelong favour to Meghan as he stepped in for her estranged father Thomas Markle on her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

The then-Prince of Wales showcased a kindness that the Duchess is unlikely to forget.

Charles walked Meghan down to the aisle in absence of Thomas Markle, who was in hospital with serious heart problems.

The King's act made it difficult for Meghan to turn against him, despite the evolving dynamics within the royal family.

There was a question as to whether Meghan would walk herself down the aisle, or be given away by her mother, Doria Ragland. But in the end, she was accompanied by Charles.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly asked his dad to walk her down the aisle, to which Cahrles responded: "Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you."

However, Meghan's response was "not quite what he was expecting" according to royal author Robert Hardman.

In an extract of his book, "Queen Of Our Times: The Life Of Elizabeth II", Hardman wrote: “Feeling for his future daughter-in-law, the Prince of Wales offered to step in, saying he would be honoured to escort Meghan up the aisle of St George’s Chapel to the altar.

“The reply, according to one friend, was not quite what he was expecting: ‘Can we meet halfway?"

According to the author, teh former Hollywodd actress's move suggested that “Here was an indicator that this was no blushing bride, but a confident, independent woman determined to make a grand entrance on her own.”