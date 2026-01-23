Prince William makes surprise demand for change to King Charles

Prince William, future British monarch, has asked his father King Charles to take decisive step for change amid alarming situation.

The Prince of Wales, who's actively working to make the planet save for the future genration by eradicating nvironmentally hazardous practices, has urged King Charles to make major change across all royal homes.

On Thursday, the royal visited Matter, the climate technology company tackling the growing global problem of microplastic pollution.

After hia visit, the Prince urged his father King Charles to also install the filters across his royal residences.

Matter was a 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalist, and they are striving to prevent microplastics from entering waterways.

During the engagement, William was left "horrified" when he was shown a ball of red microfibres captured from an estimated 10 washes of red towels, as well as two plastic boxes of microfibres from a machine to tackle the issue in textile manufacturing.

He said: "I'm genuinely horrified. I can't get over the size. It is absolutely atrocious."

He then added: "I'm very glad we had our filters on our washing machines."

Now it's being claimed that he has had them installed at his new home, Forest Lodge, London base, Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace, and country residence, Anmer Hall.

We know that King Charles has long been an eco-champion, installing solar panels and electric car charge ports at his royal homes, so he could well be on board with William's future-proofing idea.

The official royal website reads: "For more than five decades, The King has used his unique position to champion action for a sustainable future."