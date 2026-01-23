Prince Harry drives Meghan Markle 'crazy' with shocking departure

Prince Harry stepped back from Meghan Markle's dream project, spoiling the Duchess of Sussex's major comeback plans.

It has been recently reported that the Sussexes are returning with a romcom after back-to-back setbacks on Netflix.

Meghan is reportedly quite excited to be a part of The Wedding Date, an adaptation of the 2018 romance novel written by Jasmine Guillory.

According to Heat, "There is so much riding on this movie being a success, Meghan is saying this is make or break time, and she wants all hands on deck."

The former Suits actress seemingly believes that this new film might be a huge hit, which helps them regain the trust of Netflix bosses.

But "Harry’s lack of enthusiasm is driving her crazy," said the source.

An insider commented, "From Meghan’s point of view, it’s got to be beyond aggravating that he’s pushing back like this. She’s working her butt off trying to create income streams for them, and he’s turning his nose up."

Speaking of Harry's perspective, the report revealed that King Charles' son is focused on philanthropy after being "bored" by Hollywood.

"He wants his life’s work to feel meaningful. He’s fine to take a token role in Meghan’s projects, but he has no desire to live and breathe Hollywood anymore, and that is not going over well with Meghan," the source added.