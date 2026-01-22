Prince William, Kate Middleton caught in Andrew's scandal fallout

Princess Kate and Prince William faced an unexpected situation during their special outing in Scotland.

The coupel's outing was seemingly marred by a heckler, who caused trouble for the couple by asking question about Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

"How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?" the heckler yelled at the future king and his wife during their trip.

However, the Waleses appeared to turn a deaf ear to the situation to avoid the unwanted attention and continued their activities as planned.

The incident might have left them shaken, briefly dampening the mood of the outing.

William has already in news for his alleged tough stannce against his uncle, convincing his dad King Charles to get rid of the crisis with some bold decisions.

It happened when Harry is in the UK for his lawsuit against a publisher.

Footage of the moment was shared on X by Republic, a group calling for the abolishment of the monarchy in the U.K.

The royals, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, stepped out to visit to the community run Gothenburg pub, also known as the 'Goth'.

"Have you been covering up for Andrew?" the critic yelled again.

A man then walked in front of the camera, and a security officer came over from the side of the road to confind them.

"That's alright, sir, that's enough. There are children here. I'm a police officer, alright?" he said. The camera then panned around and to the ground before ending.