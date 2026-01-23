Princess Eugenie is 'in touch' with Andrew despite 'cutoff' claim: Report

The former Duke and Duchess of York reportedly support their daughters engaging with the Royal Family

Princess Eugenie has not permanently cut ties with her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, despite what recent reports claimed was a total breakdown of their relationship.

Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice made a major statement by spending Christmas 2025 with the Royal Family instead of their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who have been publicly disowned by the monarchy amid their Jeffrey Epstein links. Earlier this week, the Mail on Sunday claimed that Eugenie, 35, has gone no-contact with her father and refused to visit him during the festive period.

One source even compared the fallout to another famous family feud publicly unfolding in the UK: the Beckhams.

But now, “friends” of the York sisters have set the record straight. “Bea and Eug feel very sorry for their parents. They are keeping in touch with them and making sure they’re OK,” a source told the Daily Mail in an update published on Thursday, January 22.

While it is true that Beatrice and Eugenie are being extremely careful in public, the distance is allegedly strategic, not personal.

They have avoided being photographed with their parents, the former Duke and Duchess of York, particularly at high-profile events. At the christening of Beatrice’s daughter Athena last month, Fergie was reportedly seen crouching in her car to avoid cameras.

Privately, however, the relationship remains intact. “Andrew’s main concern is that his daughters are not tainted by his difficulties, so he is keeping his distance from them.”

According to the friend, both Andrew and Ferguson want their daughters to remain active members of the Royal Family and supported their decision to spend Christmas at Sandringham rather than with them.