Prince Harry's key word shows he does not want to get back with Prince William

Prince Harry's one significant word screamed he does not want reconciliation with his family, especially elder brother Prince William.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently staying in the US away from the Royals, recently released memoir 'Spare' to talk about his 'raw' past.

After the book famously hit stores, Harry's ghost writer JR Moehringer admitted the Duke felt 'free' with his words.

In his piece, Moehringer wrote: "He mentioned my advice, to 'trust the book,' and said he was glad that he did, because it felt incredible to have the truth out there, to feel—his voice caught—'free'. There were tears in his eyes. Mine, to



Commenting on Harry's word 'freedom', royal expert Daniela Elser writes : "However, in pursuit of that single word - 'free' - Harry has paid, where he realises it or not, an extraordinarily high personal price."

She added that the loss of his relationship with Prince William is "perhaps the most obvious loss".

This comes as Prince Harry touched upon a physical fight with Prince William after wedding to Meghan Markle.

Harry wrote: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”