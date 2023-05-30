 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's key word shows he does not want to get back with Prince William

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Prince Harry's one significant word screamed he does not want reconciliation with his family, especially elder brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently staying in the US away from the Royals, recently released memoir 'Spare' to talk about his 'raw' past.

After the book famously hit stores, Harry's ghost writer JR Moehringer admitted the Duke felt 'free' with his words.

In his piece, Moehringer wrote: "He mentioned my advice, to 'trust the book,' and said he was glad that he did, because it felt incredible to have the truth out there, to feel—his voice caught—'free'. There were tears in his eyes. Mine, to

Commenting on Harry's word 'freedom', royal expert Daniela Elser writes : "However, in pursuit of that single word - 'free' - Harry has paid, where he realises it or not, an extraordinarily high personal price."

She added that the loss of his relationship with Prince William is "perhaps the most obvious loss".

This comes as Prince Harry touched upon a physical fight with Prince William after wedding to Meghan Markle.

Harry wrote: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

More From Royals:

'Pathetic' Edward III kept calling lover, wife Wallis during his final days in France video

'Pathetic' Edward III kept calling lover, wife Wallis during his final days in France
Meghan Markle knew 'something serious' happened between Harry, William at start video

Meghan Markle knew 'something serious' happened between Harry, William at start
Meghan Markle not 'wicked witch' that has 'brainwashed' Prince Harry: Expert video

Meghan Markle not 'wicked witch' that has 'brainwashed' Prince Harry: Expert
Lauren Sanchez turns out to be Prince William and Kate Middleton fan?

Lauren Sanchez turns out to be Prince William and Kate Middleton fan?
Vicky Pattison likened to Kate Middleton in polka dot dress

Vicky Pattison likened to Kate Middleton in polka dot dress
Kate Middleton likely to bear the brunt of family business collapse

Kate Middleton likely to bear the brunt of family business collapse

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's shock marriage won't last long?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's shock marriage won't last long?
Royal family, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need media to survive?

Royal family, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need media to survive?
Meghan Markle accused of rifling through Prince William's car video

Meghan Markle accused of rifling through Prince William's car
King Charles wants Prince George to take on more royal tasks, Kate Middleton opposes move

King Charles wants Prince George to take on more royal tasks, Kate Middleton opposes move
Inside the friendly exchange between Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall video

Inside the friendly exchange between Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall
King Charles losing ‘glowing PR’ to Kate Middleton after flower show? video

King Charles losing ‘glowing PR’ to Kate Middleton after flower show?