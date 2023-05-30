Prince Harry's 2017 interview with Angela Levin - 'no one wants to be King or Queen'

Prince Harry shared his thoughts and knowledge about the royal family during an interview with renowned journalist Angela Levin in 2017, claiming that 'no one wants to be King or Queen'.

The Duke of Sussex said none of the royals want to be King or Queen, but would accept the "duties" when the time comes.

"No one in the Royal Family wants to be King or Queen," Harry according to Daily Mail claimed in the candid chat with the author. He added that “things are moving so fast” because of social media, which has modernized the monarchy.

He added: “William and I were 14 and 12 when our mother died and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television."

The Duke reportedly said: "I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. It certainly wouldn’t happen today."



Journalist Angela Levin has penned several books on the British royal family. She wrote a biography of Queen Camilla that was released in September 2022.