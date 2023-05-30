 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's 2017 interview with Angela Levin - 'no one wants to be King or Queen'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Prince Harrys 2017 interview with Angela Levin - no one wants to be King or Queen

Prince Harry shared his thoughts and knowledge about the royal family during an interview with renowned journalist Angela Levin in 2017, claiming that 'no one wants to be King or Queen'.

The Duke of Sussex said none of the royals want to be King or Queen, but would accept the "duties" when the time comes.

"No one in the Royal Family wants to be King or Queen," Harry according to Daily Mail claimed in the candid chat with the author. He added that  “things are moving so fast” because of social media, which has modernized the monarchy.

He added: “William and I were 14 and 12 when our mother died and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television." 

The Duke reportedly said: "I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. It certainly wouldn’t happen today."

Journalist Angela Levin has penned several books on the British royal family. She wrote a biography of Queen Camilla that was released in September 2022.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton shows her 'glistening diamond' face like 'performer': Expert

Kate Middleton shows her 'glistening diamond' face like 'performer': Expert
Prince Harry wanted to be out of royal family before marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry wanted to be out of royal family before marrying Meghan Markle
Prince William and Kate Middleton are having marital issues?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are having marital issues?

Prince Harry's bombshell predictions about monarchy in candid chat with Angela Levin

Prince Harry's bombshell predictions about monarchy in candid chat with Angela Levin

Proof of Prince William's fondness for his brother Harry found

Proof of Prince William's fondness for his brother Harry found

When Queen Elizabeth's sister insulted Sarah Ferguson

When Queen Elizabeth's sister insulted Sarah Ferguson
King Charles wins hearts with his latest move at Windsor Castle

King Charles wins hearts with his latest move at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry on mission to wreak reputational damage to royal household?

Prince Harry on mission to wreak reputational damage to royal household?
Reason behind Prince Harry, Princess Anne 'surprise exchange' revealed

Reason behind Prince Harry, Princess Anne 'surprise exchange' revealed

Kate Middleton's 'convict cousin' shares interesting things about Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton's 'convict cousin' shares interesting things about Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton should fear Harry and Meghan's divorce

Kate Middleton should fear Harry and Meghan's divorce

King Charles embracing Kate Middleton as ‘trusted lieutenant’ video

King Charles embracing Kate Middleton as ‘trusted lieutenant’