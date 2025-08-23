Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'conflict of interest' laid bare

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'conflict of interest' puts their Netflix deal in jeopardy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have signed a new deal with Netflix, but they have been warned about a branding mistake to avoid.

Edward Coram-James, who is the CEO of Go Up, highlighted that Harry and Meghan’s joint brand is a problem for the duo.

He told the Daily Express, "Netflix deals fluctuate all the time, and the fact that their first projects generated headlines and viewership shows they still have pull. The real issue is managing expectations."

Edward continued, "Their brand comes with huge anticipation, so when returns don’t match the hype, it’s easy for their critics to pounce."

He explained, "The biggest challenge for Meghan, even solo, is the public perception of her and Harry as a package deal. The joint brand is the problem."

Edward mentioned that Harry’s interest in the military and Meghan’s interest in entertainment creates a conflict of interest.

"You can't separate Harry from the military and his passion projects, and you can't separate Meghan from Hollywood and her passion projects. When they are together, it's a conflict of interest that confuses the public and provides an easy target for criticism," he said.

"From a PR standpoint, keeping their brands separate, as they have been doing lately, creates clearer storylines for audiences," he explained.

Edward said that if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle succeed with their new approach, they may "finally shake the 'expensive failure' label."