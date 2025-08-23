Kate Middleton breaks social media silence with special rugby message

Kate Middleton sent a message of support to England's women's rugby team Friday ahead of their opening match against the United States at the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Princess Kate, patron of both the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, posted on the official social media account she shares with Prince William, wishing the Red Roses "the very best as they kick off their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign tonight."

"I look forward to cheering you on and seeing the team rise to the challenge on home soil!" the princess wrote, retweeting England's pre-match message.

England faces the U.S. at 7:30 p.m. at Sunderland's Stadium of Light in their tournament opener, four years after losing to New Zealand in the previous World Cup final.

Kate became patron of the rugby organizations in 2022, assuming roles previously held by Prince Harry.

She attended a training session at Twickenham after her appointment was announced.

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer welcomed her patronage, saying the organization was "delighted" as England prepared to host multiple rugby league World Cups.

Prince William serves as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Princess Anne holds the same role for Scotland's rugby union.