Did Prince Harry take a DNA test?

Prince Harry said some media organizations were after his DNA samples

Speculation has long swirled around whether Prince Harry ever submitted to DNA testing amid persistent rumors about his parentage, with the Duke of Sussex suggesting journalists sought genetic proof to challenge his place in the royal family.

However, Harry never actually took a DNA test, despite widespread social media discussions suggesting otherwise.

The Duke of Sussex addressed these rumors during his historic court testimony in June 2023, becoming the first senior royal to give evidence in open court in over 130 years.

In his witness statement against Mirror Group Newspapers, Harry detailed how tabloids pursued stories about his alleged biological connection to James Hewitt, his late mother's former lover.

He referenced a 2002 Sunday People article headlined "Plot to rob the DNA of Harry," which reported attempts to steal genetic samples to test his parentage.

"At the time, when I was 18 years old and had lost my mother just six years earlier, stories such as this felt very damaging and very real to me," Harry stated.

He questioned whether newspapers wanted "to put doubt into the minds of the public so I might be ousted from the Royal Family."

Harry revealed he was unaware until 2014 that his mother didn't meet Hewitt until after his birth, making the paternity claims impossible.

In his memoir "Spare," he wrote about reporters "seeking my DNA to prove it" after "tormenting my mother."

The prince is sued Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged phone hacking and illegal information gathering, seeking damages for dozens of articles he claimed were obtained through unlawful means.