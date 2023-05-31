Ellie Goulding enjoys Italian vacation husband Caspar Jopling and son

Ellie Goulding is currently vacationing in Italy with husband Caspar Jopling and their son

Ellie Goulding and her family enjoyed a delightful vacation in Florence, Italy on Monday, radiating joy and happiness.

The 36-year-old singer was in high spirits as she embarked on a carousel ride with her two-year-old son, Arthur, and her husband, Caspar Jopling.

With a wide smile adorning her face, Ellie stood beside Arthur, who sat on a black and white horse, gripping the gold bar for support.

As they explored the city, Ellie opted for a casual look, donning a white vest top paired with black shorts. Her eyes were shielded behind stylish dark sunglasses, and she carried a shoulder bag while completing her ensemble with brown open-toed sandals.

Caspar, an art dealer aged 31, accompanied his family in a black T-shirt and matching trousers, complemented by a pair of trainers in the same hue.

He walked hand in hand with little Arthur, who sported a blue T-shirt, green trousers, and a charming blue sun hat with white stripes—a perfect accessory for the outing with his renowned parents.

During their excursion, the family received assistance from their nanny, who graciously aided them, including pushing Arthur's buggy when needed. Ellie and Caspar, who welcomed their first child in May 2021, appreciated the extra support during their holiday.

The news of Ellie's pregnancy surprised her fans when she revealed her eight-month pregnancy in a stunning at-home shoot for Vogue Magazine.

Shortly after, Caspar confirmed the arrival of their baby on his Instagram story, sharing a picture of a bouquet of flowers and expressing their joy. He wrote, "Mum and baby both healthy and happy :) Extremely grateful."

Recognizing the media attention that comes with Ellie's profession, Caspar kindly requested privacy during this magical and personal time, stating, "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job, but during this magical and personal moment, we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy - Thank you x."