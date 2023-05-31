 
Wednesday May 31, 2023
American singer DaniLeigh under arrest on DUI after hit-and-run in Miami Beach: Report

American singer DaniLeigh under arrest on DUI after hit-and-run in Miami Beach: Report

American singer DaniLeigh has recently been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after alleged hit-and-run in Miami Beach, Florida on May 30.

The LA Times reported that the musician (real name is Danielle L. Curiel) was taken into police after she hit a man on a moped and continue driving down fast in a gray Mercedes-Benz with a passenger on the street at high speed, according to Miami Police report.

Officials reported that the car was pulled over after a bystander alerted a police officer.

Although the Easy crooner provided license and registration papers, the officer claimed that he observed “a strong odour of alcohol emanating from the vehicle as well as singer’s motor skills to be sluggish”.

The officer mentioned that the singer told him she was coming from a private Memorial Day party and also alleged that she “never hit a motorist” and had not “consumed any alcoholic beverages”.

However, the singer was reportedly arrested after failing a sobriety test.

According to Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation, the singer was kept in jail from for almost three hours and then was released on a $9,500 bond.

For the unversed, DaniLeigh rose to fame after directing Prince’s Breakfast Can Wait music video in 2013.

Later, she debuted as a musician in 2015 with the single D.O.S.E. and has since released projects including 2017's Summer with Friends, 2018's The Plan, 2020's Movie and 2022's My Side.

Meanwhile, the singer also shares a 20-month-old daughter with rapper DaBaby.

