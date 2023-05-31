 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘can’t stand’ without Meghan Markle: ‘Lacks something inside’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Prince Harry ‘can’t stand’ without Meghan Markle: ‘Lacks something inside’
Prince Harry ‘can’t stand’ without Meghan Markle: ‘Lacks something inside’

Prince Harry allegedly ‘needs’ Meghan Markle to ‘fill an inner lack’ experts fear.

British journalist and author Petronella ‘Petsy’ Aspasia Wyatt issued these admissions and claims.

Her insights have been shared with The Telegraph, and commented on how “the Sussexes’ marriage has become the subject of a commentariat sweepstake.”

Ms Wyatt also went as far as to say, “It is an increasingly prevalent view, but one I hold no truck with. Harry and Meghan may be one-trick ponies but I doubt they will ever consciously uncouple.”

This is mainly keeping in mind how “whenever they were apart, people who met them noticed that this apartness diminished rather than enhanced them.”

She also referenced some well-placed sources who live in LA and believe the couple’s dependance on their relationship echoes a “lack in themselves.”

Before concluding, Ms Wyatt also pointed out that anytime the duo was forced to attend crowds alone ‘proved’ that “they did not stand up singly as they did as a couple.”

These revelations have come in response to revelations that Prince Harry has a ‘secret hotel room’ that he keeps paid ‘yearlong’ to disappear to. 

More From Royals:

Prince Harry 'planning permanent' move to the UK?

Prince Harry 'planning permanent' move to the UK?
Prince Harry and Rihanna 'almost' got married? video

Prince Harry and Rihanna 'almost' got married?

Prince Harry possesses a ‘boring blandness of personality’ video

Prince Harry possesses a ‘boring blandness of personality’
Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again

Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again
King Charles Coronation broadcast leads popular nature show being axed

King Charles Coronation broadcast leads popular nature show being axed

Prince Harry made THIS decision for Archie, Lilibet years before Megxit

Prince Harry made THIS decision for Archie, Lilibet years before Megxit
Prince Harry and Meghan recite from ‘only one script’ again and again video

Prince Harry and Meghan recite from ‘only one script’ again and again
Why Prince Harry kept Meghan Markle ‘50 feet away’ from ‘Spare’ press tour video

Why Prince Harry kept Meghan Markle ‘50 feet away’ from ‘Spare’ press tour
Diana’s former bodyguard defends Meghan Markle latest move

Diana’s former bodyguard defends Meghan Markle latest move
Prince Harry to ‘completely annihilate’ the Royal Family video

Prince Harry to ‘completely annihilate’ the Royal Family
Kate Middleton, Prince William's another video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William's another video goes viral
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are ‘lucky’ for THIS reason

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are ‘lucky’ for THIS reason