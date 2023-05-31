 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims are ‘as questionable as a £30 note’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s claims about abuse and the ‘near catastrophic car chase’ are “as questionable as a £30 note.”

British journalist and author Petronella ‘Petsy’ Aspasia Wyatt issued these admissions and claims.

Her insights have been shared with The Telegraph, where Ms Wyatt speaks at length about what kind of “inescapably visible” phenomenon Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are.

She even went as far as to ask, “what forces combined to produce them in the first place”, before doubling down and asking “how have they managed to hold out so long against the blasts of disheartening misunderstanding and misrepresentation?”

For Ms Wyatt, “there is something almost heroic in the way they have held their perilous ground, disdaining all compromise, unmoved by their vociferous critics.”

By now “they have faced every conceivable form of attack that rational people are capable of mounting and yet they have scarcely budged an inch.”

“Even when their “nearly catastrophic” two-hour car chase was shown to be as questionable as a £30 note, it failed to move them.”

“They still plod along in the cheerless and laborious way they first marked out for themselves and are as undaunted by legal rulings as they are by abuse.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry 'planning permanent' move to the UK?

Prince Harry 'planning permanent' move to the UK?
Prince Harry and Rihanna 'almost' got married? video

Prince Harry and Rihanna 'almost' got married?

Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte wont ‘want to be burdened' video

Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte wont ‘want to be burdened'
Prince Harry possesses a ‘boring blandness of personality’ video

Prince Harry possesses a ‘boring blandness of personality’
Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again

Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again
King Charles Coronation broadcast leads popular nature show being axed

King Charles Coronation broadcast leads popular nature show being axed

Prince Harry ‘can’t stand’ without Meghan Markle: ‘Lacks something inside’

Prince Harry ‘can’t stand’ without Meghan Markle: ‘Lacks something inside’
Prince Harry made THIS decision for Archie, Lilibet years before Megxit

Prince Harry made THIS decision for Archie, Lilibet years before Megxit
Prince Harry and Meghan recite from ‘only one script’ again and again video

Prince Harry and Meghan recite from ‘only one script’ again and again
Why Prince Harry kept Meghan Markle ‘50 feet away’ from ‘Spare’ press tour video

Why Prince Harry kept Meghan Markle ‘50 feet away’ from ‘Spare’ press tour
Diana’s former bodyguard defends Meghan Markle latest move

Diana’s former bodyguard defends Meghan Markle latest move
Prince Harry to ‘completely annihilate’ the Royal Family video

Prince Harry to ‘completely annihilate’ the Royal Family