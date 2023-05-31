Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims are ‘as questionable as a £30 note’

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s claims about abuse and the ‘near catastrophic car chase’ are “as questionable as a £30 note.”



British journalist and author Petronella ‘Petsy’ Aspasia Wyatt issued these admissions and claims.

Her insights have been shared with The Telegraph, where Ms Wyatt speaks at length about what kind of “inescapably visible” phenomenon Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are.

She even went as far as to ask, “what forces combined to produce them in the first place”, before doubling down and asking “how have they managed to hold out so long against the blasts of disheartening misunderstanding and misrepresentation?”

For Ms Wyatt, “there is something almost heroic in the way they have held their perilous ground, disdaining all compromise, unmoved by their vociferous critics.”

By now “they have faced every conceivable form of attack that rational people are capable of mounting and yet they have scarcely budged an inch.”

“Even when their “nearly catastrophic” two-hour car chase was shown to be as questionable as a £30 note, it failed to move them.”

“They still plod along in the cheerless and laborious way they first marked out for themselves and are as undaunted by legal rulings as they are by abuse.”