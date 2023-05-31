 
Prince William, Kate Middleton made late Queen and new King proud

Queen Elizabeth II, who made dozens of Christmas speeches during her 70-year-reign, snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and praised King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton in her last address she delivered in 2021.

During her broadcast to the nation, the Queen lauded King Charles, his wife Camilla, and Prince William and Kate Middleton for their climate activism, while not making even a tactic mention of her middle son or the Sussexes.

The Queen said: "I am proud beyond words that his (Philip’s) pioneering work has been taken on and magnified by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William – admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine – most recently at the COP climate change summit in Glasgow."

The late Queen, according to some, seemingly gave a message to the world that Charles, Camilla, Willian and Kate will run the monarchy in future. There would be no place for the non-working royals in the Firm.

The Prince and Princess of Wales not only won hearts of the late Queen but the newly crowned King Charles III also with their steadfastness to the family and the monarchy.

Charles also believes in the couple's potentials and support them to prosper the monarchy.

According to royal biographer Christopher Andersen, who spoke to Us Weekly in at that time, the Queen made a last-minute decision to exclude Harry, Markle, and baby Archie after learning of her grandson's wish to step back from his senior royal title. (The couple didn't announce their decision until January 2020.)

The Queen reportedly chose to have a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex removed from her desk during the taping, while displaying a large photo of the Cambridge family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"The queen hasn’t decided what to do about [Prince Harry's decision to leave],” Andersen told Us Weekly. “There’s a point at which—just before she gives a speech to the director on set—[she is] asked which photographs she wants in the shot next to her.” The queen reportedly pointed to a photo of the Sussex family and said, “We won’t be needing that one."

