Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unite with royal family for meaningful purpose

Prince Harry, Meghan Markel receive warm welcome from royal family members

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined key royal figures in order to bring attention to meaningful causes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex earned respect and admiration for their humanitarian trip to Jordan, where they took part in engagements supporting the conflict-affected individuals and highlighting the aid they are receiving.

On the second day of their visit, Harry and Meghan, alongside the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, made an appearance at Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD).

The Sussexes received a warm welcome from HRH Princess Basma bint Talal, the aunt of King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Founded in 1977, JOHUD assists in education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, and community development. They aim to empower the vulnerable populations across Jordan.

On the same day, Harry and Meghan paid a visit to King Hussein Cancer Centre on the invitation of Princess Ghida Talal, who is the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the foundation.

For the unversed, Princess Ghida Talal is the wife of King Abdullah II's first cousin, Prince Talal bin Muhammad.

The visit underscored the impact of conflict on health systems. The couple met with patients and their families, offering their sympathies.