Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Critics shower praise on 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse'

Critics love Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, with many praising the film's daring animation to the top-notch screenplay.

Helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the film starred Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, Oscar Isaac and Andy Samberg.

"The audacious sequel is gigantically intimate, grappling with challenging themes while pushing the animation medium forward yet again," The Wrap opined.

"Miles Morales is back for a head-spinning adventure that ups the trippy imagery, and the stakes too," Variety said.

Guardian maintained, "The brilliance of the kaleidoscopic, animated Spider-Verse erupts again in this multidimensional film about a teen superhero with exasperated parents.

The sequel to the phenomenal "Into the Spider-Verse" movie is ambitious, moving, and a helluva lot of fun. Why can’t all superhero movies be this wonderful? The Daily Beast wrote.

The sequel of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the Into the Spider-Verse, will open in theatres on June 2, 2023. And the third instalment, Beyond the Spider-Verse, will hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

