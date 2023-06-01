‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty on two counts of rape

That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson has been found guilty on two counts of rape which will have the actor face a maximum sentence of 30 years to life in state prison.

According to NBC News, Masterson was arrested and charged on three charges of forcible rape in 2020. Prosecutors alleged that the actor, 47, sexually assaulted three women — identified at trial as Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe #2 and Jane Doe #3 — at his Hollywood Hills home from 2001 to 2003.

All three accusers are former members of the Church of Scientology, to which Masterson still belongs.

The ruling came around six months after the actor’s first trial, which accused him of the same counts and had jurors leaning toward acquittal, was declared as a mistrial.

After the verdict was announced, Masterson was led from the courtroom in handcuffs as his wife Bijou Phillips cried.

One of the victims, Jane Doe #2, expressed her sentiments after the verdict was handed down, telling the outlet that she was “experiencing a complex array of emotions — relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness — knowing that my abuser, Danny Masterson, will face accountability for his criminal behaviour.”

She added, “I am disappointed that he was not convicted on all counts, but take great solace in the fact that he, the Church of Scientology, and others, will have to fully account for their abhorrent actions in civil court.”

Jane Doe #3, whose count the jury did not convict Masterson on, said she was “devastated” that the guilty actor “dodged criminal accountability” for his “heinous” crimes. However, despite her “disappointment,” she added that she will remain “determined to secure justice, including in civil court.”