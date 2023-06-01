 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

The listing showed that the previous asking price has been reduced by a whopping £100,000
The listing showed that the previous asking price has been reduced by a whopping £100,000

Phillip Schofield, former host of This Morning has put up the apartment he shares with his wife up for sale. Reports claim that this apartment was where he used to spend "Playtime Thursdays” with the young man he had an affair with.

The 61 year old TV presenter and his wife Stephanie Lowe have reportedly put their luxury two room apartment located in South London up on the market for the same price that they got it for back in 2012 after it had just been built, £1.2million.

The listing showed that the previous asking price has been reduced by a whopping £100,000.This pent house was used by the presenter for secret meet ups with his young lover after which he would leave the next morning in a taxi that was paid for by the network ITV, according to fellow ex-This Morning host Eamonn Holmes.

A source told The Sun: “It has been on the market for a while now. Apparently there has been one offer recently but the buyer dropped out. It seems like the Schofields are now unfussed about making a profit and just want rid of it since their split.” 

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?
Tom Hanks admits he 'hates' some of his own films

Tom Hanks admits he 'hates' some of his own films
Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale

Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale
Bruce Springsteen takes a spill during Amsterdam concert video

Bruce Springsteen takes a spill during Amsterdam concert
Kate Beckinsale responds to fan who accuses her of plastic surgery

Kate Beckinsale responds to fan who accuses her of plastic surgery
‘Only Murders in the Building’ submits elite group of actors for Emmy consideration

‘Only Murders in the Building’ submits elite group of actors for Emmy consideration
Bruce Willis daughter says he 'lights up' when she enters his room despite dementia video

Bruce Willis daughter says he 'lights up' when she enters his room despite dementia

Halle Berry helping 'Maude v Maude' co-star Angelina Jolie muscle up before shooting

Halle Berry helping 'Maude v Maude' co-star Angelina Jolie muscle up before shooting

Paramore's Hayley Williams stops show to scold miscreants video

Paramore's Hayley Williams stops show to scold miscreants

Al Pacino's reaction on discovering his girlfriend pregnancy revealed video

Al Pacino's reaction on discovering his girlfriend pregnancy revealed

Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career

Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career

Hailee Steinfeld fuels romance rumours with Josh Allen with fun date night

Hailee Steinfeld fuels romance rumours with Josh Allen with fun date night

Rapper Diddy files lawsuit against Diageo alleging racial discrimination

Rapper Diddy files lawsuit against Diageo alleging racial discrimination
Sam Neill will auction off Jurassic Park items to support UNICEF UK

Sam Neill will auction off Jurassic Park items to support UNICEF UK
Al Pacino 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is a ‘gold digger'? Insider spills secrets

Al Pacino 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is a ‘gold digger'? Insider spills secrets
Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce ‘Trilogy’ tour

Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce ‘Trilogy’ tour
Amber Heard breaks silence on Hollywood return amid move to Spain video

Amber Heard breaks silence on Hollywood return amid move to Spain
How FX’s ‘Dave’ got Brad Pitt to feature in season finale

How FX’s ‘Dave’ got Brad Pitt to feature in season finale

Ryan Gosling reveals his method of acting, calling it as ‘escape-room style’

Ryan Gosling reveals his method of acting, calling it as ‘escape-room style’
Lizzo expresses her frustration over body-shaming comments: ‘hate it here’

Lizzo expresses her frustration over body-shaming comments: ‘hate it here’