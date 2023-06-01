Kim Kardashian takes big initiative to protect children from Kanye West's antics

Kim Kardashian has reportedly taken a big initiative to protect her eldest daughter North from her father Kanye West's eyebrow-raising behaviour.



Kanye's ex-wife Kim has banned TV in her house to save her children from their dad's antics.

The 42-year-old star claimed that she has banned her kid, particularly eldest daughter North West, from watching television in efforts to keep her away from the rapper's outrageous behaviour.

The 45-year-old American rapper has frequently hit the headlines for his string of offensive and erratic tweets while also publicly taking aim Kim following their divorce last year.



And in the latest episode of The Kardashians' third season, 42 year old Kim was emotional as she spoke to her mother, Kris Jenner, about the extreme lengths she has to go to shield her nine year old from knowing what her father was up to.

Kim's admission came when Kris told her: "Imagine trying to explain this to a nine-year-old, North, who I'm sure is hearing something and maybe she won't say it. And that's what breaks my heart."

Kimr responded: "She actually doesn't know, and that's what's so crazy is like when stuff is said, it's a chain to my whole household. No TV, only Apple TV. I can't risk an Access Hollywood 'coming up next' or anything on the news coming up next about what their dad mentioned, and they want to watch."

Kim tearfully added: "I have to figure out a way to, like, protect, and so they still haven't seen anything, but I go into crisis mode."