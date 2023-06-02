Reese Witherspoon graces Forbes’ richest self-made actress in the world

Reese Witherspoon has recently made it to the Forbes’ wealthiest self-made actress in the world.



On June 1, the business publication issued its 2023 list of America’s richest self-made women and Sweet Home Alabama actress came in 59th position.

The outlet reported that Witherspoon’s net worth of $ 440 million placed her in the lower half of the 100-person list.

However, the Legally Blonde actress was the only one who made into the entertainment category.

The outlet mentioned that Witherspoon reportedly earned $20 million for starring in just 10 episodes of her hit series The Morning Show.

Being the highest female paid actress, The Wild star had earned a whopping $35 million in 2023 via Women in the World’s website.

Not only that, the actress also founded her production company Hello Sunshine in 2016 and she still owned 18 per cent of the company’s shares.

Besides Witherspoon, other women who made it to Forbes’ America’s richest self-made women list included musicians Rihanna, Taylor Swift, reality star Kim Kardashian, comedian Ellen DeGeneres and TV screenwriter Shonda Rhimes