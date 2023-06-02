Dwayne Johnson to return as Luke Hobbs in new 'Fast & Furious' film

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has announced his return as Luke Hobbs in a new Fast & Furious film.

After leaving the franchise in 2021 due to differences with Vin Diesel, Johnson revealed in a video message from Hawaii that Hobbs will be back in the next instalment.

“Hobbs is back in the Fast and Furious franchise,” Johnson said.

“The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II,” he added.

He referred to it as the "HOBBS movie," which will serve as a fresh chapter and set up for "FASTX: Part II." Johnson also mentioned that he and Diesel have resolved their issues.

The Fast & Furious franchise has been highly successful, grossing over $7 billion worldwide and ranking as the fifth-highest-grossing franchise of all time according to Reuters.

The most recent movie, Fast X, starring Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, premiered last month and had an impressive global opening weekend, earning over $500 million at the box office.

Fast X is the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise and a sequel to F9. The film stars an ensemble cast including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno.