Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Nick Cannon: Jamie Foxx will update fans on his health when he’s ready’

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Nick Cannon has recently discussed how Jamie Foxx is coping with ongoing health scare.

Speaking to Extra TV on June 1, the Masked singer said that Jamie will update his fans about his health when he’s “ready”.

In April, Jamie was hospitalised for his unknown “medical condition”.

“One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private,” stated Nick.

The Misfits actor continued, “You don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that.”

Nick pointed out, “I believe when he’s ready, he’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world [about his health scare] the way that only he can.”

When question whether Jamie suffered a stroke, Nick didn’t reveal much of his friend’s condition.

“I’m probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can, I don’t pry,” remarked Berserk actor.

Nick added, “I don’t ask any other questions. And other than the information that’s given to me and, you know, what’s asked of me.”

Meanwhile, Nick replaced Jamie as the host of Beat Shazam.

