Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt’s new filings branding her ‘vindictive’

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Angelina Jolie countered the accusations hurled at her by ex-husband Brad Pitt that she old her shares in their French estate, Château Miraval, in an effort to seek revenge.

The Babylon actor claimed that the Maleficent actress are currently embroiled in a legal dispute concerning the winery they both purchased in South France estate for $28.4 million in 2008.

Pitt, 59, claimed in a new amendment that Jolie, 47, “deliberately kept him in the dark about the sale of her share of their family wine business to a Russian oligarch” after their breakup,” via People Magazine.

Furthermore, the Fight Club actor alleged that his ex-wife refused to sell him her half of the vineyard shares because was feeling “vindictive” since the custody ruling didn’t go her way.

According to a source cited by Page Six, the Eternals actress refuted the claims.

Pitt was accused of “choking and striking” one of their kids during an infamous cross-country private flight in 2016, as well as “pouring beer” on Jolie.

“The reality is that [he] refused to complete the Miraval sale with Jolie unless she agreed to being silenced about the abuse,” a friend of Jolie’s told the outlet.

“He demanded that $8.5 million dollars be held back [from his payment to her for the winery] to force her to keep quiet,” the pal said pointing to court papers filed in 2022.

If Jolie would have talked about the abuse, Pitt would keep some or all of the $8.5 million. The insider added that, whatever legal manoeuvrings Pitt attempts, “He cannot escape from the fact that he verbally and physically assaulted Ms Jolie and their children—even choking one of the children and striking another.”

However, a source close to Pitt claimed that the actor only ever asked her to sign a standard business NDA related to the winery purchase.

Moreover, in legal documents filed on Thursday, Pitt claimed that he and Jolie agreed not to sell their shares in the $30 million winery in Provence without the other’s approval.

