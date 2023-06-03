 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Brad Pitt reveals his moment of disappointment

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Hollywood acting giant Brad Pitt has revealed that one of his film taught him a big lesson, leaving him feeling less than satisfied.

The Oscar winner, who's known for his collaborations with renowned filmmakers and his impressive filmography, shared that of his movie had made him sad.

In a conversation with the New York Times, Pitt said that one movie that left him feeling less than satisfied. Surprisingly, it wasn't a lesser-known project but rather a historical epic that had high expectations, Troy.

 Pitt's career, from his breakout roles in Thelma & Louise and Seven to his Oscar-winning performances, has been a journey of success.

The "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actor has enthralled fans with his acting skills in David Fincher, Quentin Tarantino, and Terrence Malick's films

However, amidst his numerous achievements, Pitt admitted his disappointment with his role in Troy during an interview with The New York Times. 

Reflecting on his career choices, Pitt, who has established himself as one of the most celebrated actors of our time, confessed: "When you're trying to figure things out in your career, you get a lot of advice. People are telling you that you should be doing this, and other people are saying you should be doing that."

Pitt explained further, "I could not get out of the middle of the frame. It was driving me crazy. I'd become spoiled working with David Fincher. It's no slight on Wolfgang Petersen; Das Boot is one of the all-time great films. But somewhere in it, Troy became a commercial kind of thing. Every shot was like, 'Here's the hero!' There was no mystery."

Despite Troy's commercial success and an Oscar nomination, Pitt recognized the lack of depth and artistic nuance that he desired. It was a pivotal moment for him, prompting a decision to invest in quality stories and follow his instincts. The disappointment in Troy marked a turning point in his career, leading to a decade of remarkable films.

In Wolfgang Petersen's adaptation of Homer's Iliad, Pitt portrayed the legendary warrior Achilles alongside a star-studded cast. The film showcased the assault on Troy by the Greek forces, delving into the lives of the men involved in the epic battle. Although it may not have garnered critical acclaim, Troy provided Pitt with valuable lessons for the future.

Reflecting on the experience, Pitt shared, "I'm following my gut from here on out. I had to do Troy because—I guess I can say all this now—I pulled out of another movie and then had to do something for the studio. So I was put in Troy. It wasn't painful, but I realized that the way that movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be. I made my own mistakes in it."

