 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Hailee Steinfeld opened up about her portrayal of Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and a potential spin-off for the fan-favourite character.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, speaking about her character in the recently-released animated film, Steinfeld shared that it was ‘special’ to see that this movie “does open with a lot of Gwen’s story.”

She explained, “I was never given a script in its entirety. Seeing [Across the Spider-Verse] just a few weeks ago was like reading the script for the first time.”

“We dug a little deeper into who she is and why she is the way she is, and it’s a big evolution from where she was in the first one,” she said of her character in the film. “I’ve always loved this character, but I love her so much more in this film from what we learn about her.”

Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

Steinfeld, who lends her voice to Gwen, talked about working with Shea Whigham, who plays her dad in the movie. She described the scenes between with Whigham to be “very emotional and very moving.”

“Thankfully, I was able to be in the room with Shea Whigham when we did those scenes,” she said.

“We had already done them on our own to each other’s readings, but then the filmmakers brought us in to do it together. So, I kind of loved that in a way, because I already knew it really well. A lot of the time, we’ll get the material just a few days before, if that, so I got to live with it and have a really clear understanding of Gwen and where she was coming from in those scenes with her dad.”

When asked if she heard of conversations surrounding a Gwen Stacy spin-off, she was seemingly surprised. However, she responded with a laugh, “I do, but this is one I haven’t heard of.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is a follow-up of the hit movie Into the Spider-Verse (2018), released in theatres on June 2nd, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby not shying away from Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby not shying away from Phillip Schofield scandal
Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan

Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan
Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ video

Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

Christina Applegate wants to get a little stronger, reveals David Faustino

Christina Applegate wants to get a little stronger, reveals David Faustino
Dwayne Johnson ‘very impressed’ with Halle Bailey in Little Mermaid: Watch video

Dwayne Johnson ‘very impressed’ with Halle Bailey in Little Mermaid: Watch
Andrew Tate denies misogyny allegations, backpedals on previous remarks

Andrew Tate denies misogyny allegations, backpedals on previous remarks
Hilary Duff marks ‘handsome’ Matthew Koma’s birthday with special tribute

Hilary Duff marks ‘handsome’ Matthew Koma’s birthday with special tribute
Eva Longoria reflects on her close friendship with ‘loyal’ Victoria Beckham

Eva Longoria reflects on her close friendship with ‘loyal’ Victoria Beckham
Riley Keough admits privilege brought her to ‘amazing opportunities’ video

Riley Keough admits privilege brought her to ‘amazing opportunities’

Jessie J pens heartfelt tribute to boyfriend after welcoming their first baby

Jessie J pens heartfelt tribute to boyfriend after welcoming their first baby
'The Flash 2' script is completed amid Ezra Miller controversy

'The Flash 2' script is completed amid Ezra Miller controversy
Oscar Isaac pitches Pedro Pascal to 'Spider-Verse'

Oscar Isaac pitches Pedro Pascal to 'Spider-Verse'
Dr. Phil squares blame for 2016 Shelley Duvall's interview on 'promotions'

Dr. Phil squares blame for 2016 Shelley Duvall's interview on 'promotions'
Kate Winslet recalls 'unexpected' hate from media

Kate Winslet recalls 'unexpected' hate from media
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' widens Daniel Kaluuya craft

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' widens Daniel Kaluuya craft
Jared Leto 'lizardness' helps him sans tears for 17 years

Jared Leto 'lizardness' helps him sans tears for 17 years
Piper Perabo teases 'Yellowstone' universe amid series cancellation

Piper Perabo teases 'Yellowstone' universe amid series cancellation
Jax Taylor rips apart Tom Sandoval for Ariana Madix's cheat

Jax Taylor rips apart Tom Sandoval for Ariana Madix's cheat
Kanye West bags 'millions' from Yeezy sale

Kanye West bags 'millions' from Yeezy sale
'The Little Mermaid' called out for 'whitewashing slavery'

'The Little Mermaid' called out for 'whitewashing slavery'

Phillip Schofield continues to have a promising career despite the scandal?

Phillip Schofield continues to have a promising career despite the scandal?